Google survey suggests the idea of a ‘YouTube Edition’ Android phone, would you buy it? [Poll]

This morning, we reported on a new rumor coming from a Google survey asking if customers would be interested in a “YouTube Edition” smartphone. While it would be a mid-range handset, it would also pack specific features to let the user instantly see live videos from the lockscreen and more.

Do you have any interest in a “YouTube Edition” Android smartphone that has YouTube-specific hardware and software features?

UAG Cases

Years ago, we saw Facebook partner with HTC and attempted to make Android-powered smartphones centered around the social networking site. While the ChaCha and First both ended up failing, it doesn’t seem as though these experiments have stopped Google from considering a YouTube-centric phone.

As mentioned above, this “YouTube Edition” handset would have exclusive features like having live videos automatically played on the lockscreen. Additionally, the phone would supposedly come with free wireless services (up to 10GB for 12 months), have YouTube’s own play on “Stories” captured by creators, a dedicated hardware button to launch the YouTube app, and much more.

So, would you purchase a “YouTube Edition” smartphone? Would you prefer an Android handset that was centered around a single application? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: