Google app 7.20 preps custom Assistant hotwords, Duo for smart dislays, more [APK Insight]

In the last version two weeks ago, the Google app teased primary and secondary languages for Assistant, as well as revealing more about smart displays. An update rolling out today reveals that custom hotwords might be coming to Assistant. Meanwhile, version 7.20 also details more about bilingual support, offline podcast downloads, and more.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Custom hotwords for Google Assistant

Last month, Assistant on phones added support for the “Hey Google” command found on smart speakers to complement the existing “Ok Google” hotword. Now, the Google app is prepping support for custom hotwords. (In the strings below, \”%1$s\ refers to a placeholder for either upcoming text or a user-defined phrase.)

<string name=”opa_first_screen_tgoogle_summary”>”You’ll be able to access your Assistant directly by saying \”%1$s\””</string> <string name=”opa_first_screen_tgoogle_title”>Teach your Assistant to recognize \”%1$s\”</string> <string name=”hotword_enrollment_tgoogle_summary_usage_sample_title”>Your Assistant will now respond when you say things like:</string>

Strings detail a new set up process where you can “Teach your Assistant to recognize” a new phrase, with examples suggested. Meanwhile, the setup explains how users will be able to use their custom hotword exactly like Ok and Hey Google.

<string name=”hotword_enrollment_tgoogle_summary_header_title”>\”%1$s\” is now available</string> <string name=”hotword_enrollment_tgoogle_summary_usage_example_first”>”%1$s, what’s my name?”</string> <string name=”hotword_enrollment_tgoogle_summary_usage_example_second”>”%1$s, what’s the traffic to work?”</string> <string name=”hotword_enrollment_tgoogle_summary_usage_example_third”>%1$s, tell me about my day.</string>

Meanwhile, the two previous hotwords will still work to activate the Google Assistant.

<string name=”hotword_enrollment_tgoogle_summary_usage_sample_end”>You can also still say \”%1$s\” and \”%2$s\” to talk to your Assistant.</string>

More on primary/secondary languages for Assistant

This update contains several more strings related to Assistant’s support for multiple languages that clarify the capability. Meanwhile, we’ve been able to activate the feature on a Google Home Mini. Under Preferences in Assistant settings, there will be a new Language menu.

<string name=”assistant_settings_primary_language_title”>Primary language</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_secondary_language_title”>Secondary language</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_different_language_snackbar_text”>Please select different languages</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_no_language_summary”>None</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_language_availability_link”>Android Language Settings</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_language_availability_text”>”Changing the language here will change it everywhere on your Assistant devices except Android phone. To change Assistant’s language on Android phone, go to %1$s.”</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_language_change_dialog_message”>”Are you sure you want to change the Assistant language on all your devices? Android language is not included.”</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_language_change_dialog_title”>Change language on all your Google Assistant devices?</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_language_change_dialog_yes”>Yes</string>

Tweaked hotword setup

Meanwhile, in minor hotword-related developments. The Google app has tweaked the training sequence from: Ok, Hey, Ok, Hey Google to Ok, Ok, Hey, Hey Google.

Offline Podcast downloads and syncing

As we’ve described before, the Google app is working on an update to its built-in podcast player that will allow you to download episodes for offline listening. Strings in version 7.20 detail how downloads will be “removed after 30 days or 24 hours after completion” in order to simplify storage management for users.

<string name=”download_setting_message”>Downloaded episodes are removed after 30 days or 24 hours after completion</string> <string name=”downloads”>Downloads</string>

<string name=”downloaded_episodes”>Downloaded episodes</string>

<string name=”all_downloaded_episodes”>All downloaded episodes</string>

Meanwhile, there are options to delete completed and unfinished episodes.

<string name=”remove_completed_episodes”>Remove completed episodes</string> <string name=”remove_unfinished_episodes”>Remove unfinished episodes</string>

The Podcast functionality will also have multi-device sync capabilities as long as users sign in to their Google accounts.

<string name=”sign_in_message”>Sign in to subscribe to podcasts and access your listening history on other devices.</string> <string name=”sign_in_reject”>Not now</string>

Google Duo for smart displays

One feature of the upcoming smart display devices announced at CES is Google Duo integration. Users will be able to sign in and unlink their Duo accounts from within the Google app as part of a new “Video calls” menu. Features like Knock-knock will also be supported.

<string name=”assistant_device_id_jasper_duo_preference_category”>assistantDeviceIdJasperDuoCategory</string> <string name=”assistant_device_id_jasper_duo_preference_category_title”>Video calls</string>

<string name=”duo_preference_title”>Duo video calling</string>

<string name=”jasper_duo_account_title”>Duo Account</string> <string name=”jasper_duo_knock_knock_summary”>”See the caller’s video before you pick up. And let people you call see your video while their phone rings. <a href=\”https://support.google.com/duo/answer/6376115\”>Learn more</a>”</string> <string name=”jasper_duo_knock_knock_title”>Knock-knock</string> <string name=”jasper_duo_not_signed_in”>Not signed in</string> <string name=”jasper_duo_signed_in”>Signed in</string> <string name=”jasper_duo_unlink”>Unlink</string>

Online Routines

Announced at the October 4th event, there hasn’t been much news in recent versions about Routines, which will let users string multiple commands together. This update includes a string that notes how they require connectivity to run.

<string name=”opa_wuwa_offline_notification_content”>”Your Assistant can’t run this routine while you’re offline.”</string>

Order, delivery status

Google Express is doubling down to beat Amazon’s Prime delivery service. Integrated into Assistant and Home, the Google app will soon sport features that note and track the status of your orders, including if it’s “Out for Delivery” and “Available for Pickup.”

Alternately, these strings could be referencing an expansion to the current package tracking capabilities from Gmail, with future cards noting order status more prominently.

<string name=”shipped”>Shipped</string> <string name=”shipped_with_estimation”>Shipped, delivery expected %s</string> <string name=”available_pick_up”>Available for Pickup</string> <string name=”more_orders”>More Orders</string> <string name=”out_for_delivery”>Out for Delivery</string>

Voice selection rename

Last year, the Google app finally let users select between a female and male voice as part of a new “Assistant voice” setting. In version 7.20, Google is making that preference clearer by renaming the option to “Voice selection.”

Updated Recent icon

The Recent feature’s app shortcut and settings menu icon has been updated to reflect the graphic used in the Google app’s bottom bar.

