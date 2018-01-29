How to check your internet speed right from Google’s homepage

Whether you’re trying to figure out your internet connection’s download and upload speeds to find out if your network is working correctly or you just want to show your friends how fast your internet is, there have always been third-party tools and websites to help. But if you want to just skip that step, you can have Google tell you your internet speed. Here’s how…

How to check your internet speed from Google’s homepage

Connect to the internet Ask Google for a speed test

1. Connect to the internet

Before you can check your internet speed, you need to make sure that you’re actually connected to an active network. Locate your desired SSID, sign in, and make sure there is a secure connection. You can head on over to Google.com to double check that your internet connection is working.

2. Ask Google for a speed test

Now that you’re already on Google’s homepage search for ‘speed test.’ Of course, there’ll be search results for online options to check your speed like Speedtest by Ookla, but above that will be Google’s own speed test offering.

To check your internet speed, click on Run Speed Test. In real-time, you can watch the web applet check your ping, download, and upload speeds. After it’s completed, you can see the test results, the server location that was used in the speed test, a bit of information about your network’s speed including what you should be able to do (like stream HD videos), and the ability to rerun the test.

