Jurassic World Alive roaring to Android and iOS with AR dinosaurs, Pokémon GO-like gameplay

Gigantic dinosaurs may soon be roaming the planet once again — at least on Android and iOS. Universal Studios and Montreal-based video game company Ludia have teamed up to create Jurassic World Alive. The title is a new augmented reality game launching this spring, and the premise is similar to Niantic’s Pokémon GO.

Players will walk around in the game on a map based on your current location to discover dinosaurs and collect their eggs. The game isn’t just a Pokémon GO clone, however, as Ludia promises the ability to battle other players directly. From The Verge:

“Players discover dinosaurs by locating them on a map and deploying an in-game drone to collect DNA samples,” developer Ludia explains. You’ll also be able to snap a photo with your favorite dinosaurs, level up the beasts you capture, and, unlike in Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to battle them with other players.

The new game is debuting in time for the latest Jurassic Park franchise film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which hits theaters June 22nd.

Potential players can pre-register for Jurassic World Alive ahead of time to receive an in-game incubator when the game launches. There’s an over-the-top trailer that dramatizes gameplay in the real world:

Jurassic World Alive isn’t the only new AR title in the works. Pokémon GO creators Niantic are working on an immersive Harry Potter: Wizards Unite game, and the AR-based Ghostbusters World is also coming this year.

The use of augmented reality features should only continue as Google continues to invest in its platform-level ARCore resources for developers.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: