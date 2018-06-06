How to sideload the Android P Developer Preview 3 OTA file on Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

The third Android P Developer Preview is now live, along with the OTA files for the update. If you’re on DP2 (otherwise known as Beta 1) and don’t want to wait for the update to eventually make its way to you, you can manually install it yourself. Here’s how…

How to sideload the Android P Developer Preview 3 OTA

Download the OTA file Boot into Recovery mode Navigate to ADB sideload Connect the handset to a computer with ADB tools installed Enter the sideload command Reboot your phone

1. Download the OTA file

First things first, head over to the Android P Developer Preview page and locate the download link for the Pixel device you own. From there, download the corresponding OTA file and place it somewhere on your computer that is easily accessible.

2. Boot into Recovery mode

Next, boot your Pixel into Recovery mode. To do this, fully power down your handset. Now, hold down on the Power button and the Volume down button at the exact same time until you get to the Bootloader page. You will know you’re in the right place when you see an Android laying down on the screen.

Using your volume buttons, scroll down to Recovery mode. Select this by clicking the power button. Now you should see a smaller Android laying down with an exclamation mark over it. Quickly, press down on the Power button and the Volume up button to fully enter Recovery mode.

3. Navigate to ADB sideload

Using the volume buttons, scroll down to Apply update from ADB and select it with the power button. This will take you to a new screen where the text near the bottom will direct you on how to sideload an OTA.

4. Connect the handset to a computer with ADB tools installed

This step is crucial as it’s the only way to transfer the downloaded OTA file to your handset. So make sure you have the ADB and Fastboot tools in an accessible place.

If you need to grab the ADB tools, you can grab them from the Android Developers website.

I also recommend you download and install the Universal ADB Drivers from ClockWorkMod if you’re on Windows. This just makes it much easier than trying to rely on the drivers already on your computer.

5. Enter the sideload command

Lastly, as long as everything is in place, you can sideload the OTA file. If you’re in Windows, make sure your Command Prompt is directed to the ADB tools folder and type in adb sideload. If you’re on MacOS or Linux, do the same thing in Terminal (use “cd” and “ls” commands to make sure your Terminal is pointed at the right folder, Google it if you need help) but type in ./adb sideload.

If everything is working properly, you should see some dialog on your computer and handset that shows the process of the sideload and installation process.

6. Reboot your phone

Once the OTA is done installing, you will be taken back to Recovery Mode. The last step to jump into DP3 is to select the Reboot now option with your power button.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

