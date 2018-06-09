Here’s the latest look at Google Assistant’s visual redesign, Material Theme for Podcasts [Gallery]

Version 8.7 of the Google app rolled out yesterday detailing an upcoming “Google Podcast” app, and provided more details about the company’s upcoming updates. Since then, we’ve enabled the latest iteration of Assistant’s visual refresh expected later this year, as well as a new interface for the Podcasts app.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google Assistant visual redesign

Announced at I/O 2018, Google Assistant’s visual redesign is aimed at providing a quickly accessible summary of your day with suggestions based on the time, location, and your recent interactions. Launching later this year, we first enabled it last month in version 8.4.

The latest version in 8.7 shows some minor tweaks to the color of icons, and adds various introductory prompts for the first launch experience when it rolls out. Up top, we see a centered, personalized greeting and weather that is very inline with Google’s Material Theme. Directly below that we see the first of many carousel to various actions.

“Coming up for you” notes your upcoming reminders and calendar events, while stocks are listed below that. Another set of suggestion chips lets you “Explore using the Assistant” with popular third-party Actions on Google below.

New Google Podcasts UI

Meanwhile, Google Podcasts is continuing its rapid iteration with a slight more Material Theme. The first three sections that list New episodes, In progress, and Downloads have been combined into “For you” with three tabs for easier navigation and less scrolling.

The audio player has been revamped to adopt a brighter theme and new, clearer icons. There is also a much cleaner Episode page, while the version we’ve activated also makes use of the new Podcasts icon we spotted. This icon will replace the current one throughout the interface, including on the homescreen shortcut.

