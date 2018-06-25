Google Photos can now create romantically-themed ‘Love Story’ movies

The Assistant feature in Google Photos has long created movies and photo compilations for special occasions like Father’s Day or year-in-review recaps. Earlier this year, users gained the ability to manually create themed movies, and now Photos is adding a new “Love Story” film.

Nintendo Switch

A new card in the Assistant tab this week introduces the new “Love Story” themed movie that celebrates a “Romantic relationship.” On the creation screen, Google notes that it “works best if you have lots of photos of you and your significant other.”

After choosing two people — you are not automatically selected — a prompt notes that “it may take a while” with a notification alerting users when it’s complete. The length depends on the number of clips you have, while users can edit it after-the-fact using the recently redesigned movie editor.

You can also add new photos and videos, as well as change the background theme music from the preset option. Users can also create a Love Story movie by heading to the Movie carousel at the top of the Assistant tab on Android, iOS, and the web.

It joins the nine previous themed movies, including Valentine’s Day, Dogs, Cats, and one that shows children growing up.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: