100: All about Android P Developer Preview 4 | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got the release of Android P Developer Preview 4. Listen to get the full rundown on everything this release packs — there are more user-facing changes here than you’d expect.
Host:
Links:
- Android P Developer Preview 4 rolling out to Pixel and Pixel 2
- Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 4 [Gallery]
- Android P DP4: You can now manually change system theme w/ dark or light colors
- Android P DP4: Icons system-wide are now more in line w/ Google Material Theme
- Android P DP4: Minor gesture nav tweaks make a big difference in fluidity
- Reminder: Digital Wellbeing is coming ‘this fall,’ starting with Google Pixel
- How to sideload the Android P Developer Preview 4 OTA on Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- How to manually install Android P Developer Preview 4 on Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
