Alphabet Scoop 023: Pixel 3 nonsense, ‘Nocturne’ and Chrome OS, Made by Google event

This week we talk about a bunch of Pixel 3 nonsense, Nocturne and potential Pixelbook successors, the Made by Google event on October 9th, our predictions, and more.
- Google apparently requesting YouTube clips that trash its design team ahead of Pixel 3 launch
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles: The latest place the Google Pixel 3 XL leaked
- Google announces October 9th Made by Google event in New York City
- Google marks Chrome’s 10th birthday w/ Material Theme, smarter Omnibox, & more personalization
- Chrome 69 for Mac, Windows, Linux rolling out w/ Google Material Theme, Flash confirmation, & customizing backgrounds
- Chrome 69 for Android rolling out w/ Google Material Theme, web notch support, more
- Chrome Web Store gets the Google Material Theme treatment alongside Chrome 69 release
- Everything we know about ‘Nocturne’, the first of a few potential ‘Pixelbook 2’ prototypes
- Premium tablet keyboard maker Brydge making a Chromebook model w/ Assistant key
- Google celebrates 10 years of Chrome w/ birthday edition Dino Game easter egg
- This is ‘Shortwave,’ Google Area 120’s experimental podcasting app
- Google Search testing Material Theme redesign w/ persistent, pill-shaped search bar [Gallery]
- Google working on ‘Play Points’ loyalty program for the Play Store [APK Insight]
- Huawei isn’t done with smartwatches, hopes to release a watch w/ one-week battery life
