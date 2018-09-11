Rootless Pixel Launcher was removed from the Google Play Store earlier this month due to a violation of Google’s policies, but just a few days later, an updated version has returned…

In case you missed it, early last week Google pulled Rootless Pixel Launcher from its Play Store listing due to a pop-up within the app that assisted users in downloading a special companion app. That companion app, which required sideloading an APK, enabled Rootless Pixel Launcher to display the Google Feed just like Google’s own Pixel Launcher.

Unfortunately, “encouraging” users to sideload an APK is something Google Play’s policy does not allow, and the pop-up (pictured below) caused the app to be removed from the Play Store. Luckily, the developer was able to simply update the app to remove that pop-up, and now it’s back, available for download by anyone. You can still download the companion app from a trusted third-party source, but you won’t get a pop-up shortcut within the launcher itself.

With this update (via Android Police), Rootless Pixel Launcher has also added a new icon that subtly changes the look. The full changelog for version 3.9 is below.

WHAT’S NEW Remove Rootless Pixel Bridge installation code.

Replace icon with material design version (by @allstargaurav).

Show launch shortcut in other launchers and Play Store.

Specify tablets are supported in the manifest.

