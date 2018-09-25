Gorgeous full-res Google Pixel 3 wallpapers leak, download them here [Gallery]

The Google Pixel 3 is launching in just a couple weeks, and as we near the big event day, more details about the device just keep spilling out. The latest leak is a the device’s full collection of live wallpapers — in both image form and, remarkably, the full Pixel 3 Wallpapers app…

This is the same group of wallpapers that we showed you over the weekend. At the time, however, all we had were screenshots of the Pixel 3 wallpapers app. Now, Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice have released the full-fledged Wallpapers app APK to download as well as the full resolution PNG files.

Following up on an older version of the collection from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the first section of Pixel 3 wallpapers is titled “Come Alive.” There are 15 total wallpapers grouped into 5 sets for the Pixel 3.

Bubble Up: Peach, Lemon, Plum

Groove: Chill, Party, After Dark

Bloom: Sunrise, Cloud, Sky

Burst: Dusk, Midnight, Forest

Pixie: Cobalt, Emerald, Periwinkle

Second we have Living Universe, which is also making a return from last year, with four brand new geographic locations available on the for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Bird’s-Eye View, Zion National Park

Light the Way, Schwyz

White Sands, Sonoran Desert

Tropical Voyage, Malolo Barrier Reef

Agarwal noted over the weekend that, like last year’s live wallpapers, these react to various stimuli to change dynamically as you use your phone. Some react to device movement, music playing, unlocking the device, and incoming notifications. Others adjust to the time of day, with the music recognition possibly leveraging Google’s Now Playing functionality

MySmartPrice has a Google Drive with the full APK download if you want to try these out in their full-fledged live form. We also have the full collection of Pixel 3 wallpapers in PNG form below, so feel free to click through and view them here if you don’t want to go installing a random APK that originates outside of the confines of the Play Store (which is probably smart).

