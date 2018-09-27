Yet another Google Pixel 3 XL hands on video shows up on YouTube [Video]

You may remember Rozetked as one of the Russian publications that shared floods of Google Pixel 3 XL information when devices first started popping up on the black market. Now, that publication is back again with another hands-on video on YouTube that… doesn’t really tell us anything new.

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

The video shows the same white Google Pixel 3 XL that we’ve seen countless times already, but it’s new footage nonetheless. You can also see it held side-by-side with last year’s Google Pixel 2 XL to get a sense of comparison between the two.

As we already know, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL will bring the Snapdragon 845 system on a chip and an Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB of RAM, a revised external look, improved cameras, wireless charging, and more. A few aspects will differ between the two phones (although perhaps less than the physical differences last year), including battery size and specific display specs.

Here’s the full video:

This has been a busy week so far with Google Pixel leaks. The device’s Pixel Stand wireless charging stand leaked in full, we went hands-on with all the new wallpapers coming to the devices, we learned Lens will support live-time results, and a Pixel Tips video gave us more looks at the small Pixel 3.

The latest hands-on with Pixel 3 XL actually has a new detail. Rozetked says the vibration motor is "better" than iPhone X. I'm…. cautiously optimistic. https://t.co/4Y9kySgOSA pic.twitter.com/nbFCaSr6uM — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) September 27, 2018

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL will launch at Google’s annual “Made by Google” event on October 9th in New York City. Google plans to hold a concurrent event in Paris as well.

Any new thoughts on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL with this leak? Let us know in the comments.

More on Google Pixel 3/XL: