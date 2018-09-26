Google Pixel Stand leaks in new press render, may support fast charging w/ Pixel 3

We caught our first look at Google’s upcoming Pixel Stand accessory last week thanks to a leaked animation. Today, though, we’re getting the real deal as a fresh press render of the product has hit the web…

Courtesy of MySmartPrice, the Pixel Stand has leaked out in a new press render that confirms and reveals some details about the product. For one, the design is going to be pretty simple as was expected based on the animation. We can’t see the front view of the product, but it’s clear that Google’s design puts the phone upright to lean against the charging portion, and the base keeps everything up and hides the cable.

Under the base, there’s a hidden input that appears to be a USB-C port, and there’s also a grip pad. The orange color of that pad matches up nicely with Google’s design in recent years, with the Home Mini being a prime example.

Of course, we’re expecting the Pixel Stand to be a wireless charger, and thanks to the documentation located underneath the product, we can confirm some details around that. The FCC ID on this press render appears in the FCC’s testing database and confirms that, yes, the Pixel Stand is a wireless charging product. More interestingly, though, it appears that the product may support fast wireless charging.

On the listing, we can see the 9V ​⎓ 2A and 5V ​⎓ 3A specifications for input that match up with other fast wireless chargers. Google may have waited quite a while to bring wireless charging to its smartphones, but clearly, the company is going all out on the feature with the Pixel 3, and that’s great to see.

The Pixel Stand is expected to debut alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9th at the company’s “Made by Google” launch event. Pricing is unknown, but the Pixel Stand is also expected to open up some extra functionality on Google’s new smartphones.

