Asus launches three new Chromebooks w/ slim bezels, USB-C, and affordable price tags

With Chrome OS continually picking up steam, new hardware is coming out constantly. Today, long-time Chrome OS OEM Asus is launching three brand new Chromebooks in different sizes, but all with affordable price tags.

The first in Asus’ new lineup isn’t actually all that new. The Asus Chromebook C223 first went official in August, and it brings a pretty basic, but attractive option to the Chrome OS market. The 11.6-inch laptop offers up Chrome OS in a thin, compact package that runs on top of the Intel N3350 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There are 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, a microSD slot, and an audio jack.

Alternatively, Asus is also today announcing the Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523. These options run on the same Intel N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, but also include much larger displays. Both are still 1366×768, but they measure in at 14″ and 15.6″ respectively. Touchscreens are optional and there are 2 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, a microSD slot, and an audio jack on both models.

Pricing and links to buy all three of Asus’ new Chromebooks are listed below.

Asus Chromebook C223 – $229

Asus Chromebook C423 – $269

Asus Chromebook C523 – $269

