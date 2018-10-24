Alphabet Scoop 030: Google Pixel 3 problems, Google Home Hub, Preparing for EU ruling [Livestream]

This week we talk about issues that people are having with the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, our thoughts post-review on the Google Home Hub, and Google prepares for EU ruling…
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Friday and published on Saturday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- [Update: Proprietary standard] Google Pixel 3 handicaps fast wireless charging on 3rd-party chargers, full speed only on Pixel Stand
- Google Pixel 3 seems to have a memory management issue which kills background apps, affects camera
- All Google Pixel devices will be updated ‘soon’ to fix camera bug that doesn’t save photos
- Google Pixel 3 has poor audio recording, but its flawed ‘tuning’ is fixable via software update
- Verizon Google Pixel 3 is SIM-locked, will need to be unlocked to use on other carriers [Update]
- Google Pixel 3 can’t be unlocked with ‘Voice Match,’ replaced w/ ‘personal’ Assistant results
- PSA: The best way to tell Google what’s wrong with the Pixel 3 is right from your phone
- Google’s ‘Night Sight’ feature on Pixel 3 is simply impressive, here are some samples [Gallery + Video]
- Google Home Hub Review: At the intersection of useful and just plain cute [Video]
- You can now watch YouTube Kids on Smart Displays, Google Home and Cast TVs
- Google Home Hub supports Duo video calls after all, recipients only see profile picture
- Digital Wellbeing apparently starting to roll out to Google Home users
- Lenovo already rolling out ‘Home View’ and other Google Home Hub features to its Smart Displays
- Google charges as much as $40 per Android phone for its app suite under EU ruling
- Google seemingly preparing Assistant for Europe Android app unbundling w/ Voice Action Services
- Android phones in Europe without Google Search will have a basic voice ‘assistant’
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!