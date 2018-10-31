Alphabet Scoop 031: Halloween stuff, Made by Google leftovers, Android chat [Livestream]

This week we talk about some fun Halloween Googley stuff, some interesting tidbits surrounding Pixel and other Made by Google products, and other random Android news.
- Made by Google talks design, Cast over Android Things on Home Hub, and Netflix
- Google Pixel 3 XL bug adds a bizarre second notch to the side of the phone, fix coming
- Sundar Pichai talks Google Pixel challenges, but ‘everything is progressing well’
- Google Home Hub vs. JBL and Lenovo Smart Displays: What’s the difference? [Video]
- 2018 Material Design Award winners announced, all featuring unique Material Themes
- Pie still absent in October distribution numbers, Oreo now 2nd most used version of Android
- OnePlus 6T goes official w/ 6.41-inch display, smaller notch, in-display fingerprint, T-Mobile, $549
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Insane camera, battery and everything but the kitchen sink [Video]
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 goes official w/ no notch, sliding camera module, 10GB RAM, Snapdragon 845
- RED Hydrogen One Review: Unique, but almost no one should buy it
- Samsung Galaxy S10 reportedly launching w/ 5G, slimmer bezels, camera under display, possibly no headphone jack
- LG reportedly bringing a foldable smartphone to CES 201
- Samsung working with Google on ‘special version of Android’ for foldable phone ‘Winner’
- Hands-on: OnePlus 6 gets Nightscape and other OnePlus 6T features in OxygenOS Beta 6, how to install [Video]
