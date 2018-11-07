Watch Samsung’s Developer Conference keynote, folding smartphone reveal here [Livestream]

We’ve heard it rumored for years, bendy displays have been almost everywhere for some time now but we still haven’t really seen a big mobile player implement a foldable display in a smartphone. Now Samsung is set to unveil a device — we’re not quite sure what — at their annual developer conference. If you’re even a tiny bit interested in what could be a pivotal moment for mobile tech, then you can watch the Samsung Developer Conference livestream at the embed below.

It’s odd to think we’re still in the dark about the folding phone in the age of leaks, leaks and more leaks, but Samsung has done seriously well to keep the device and the technology under wraps. Starting at 10 AM PST, it’s likely that we’ll see more evidence of just how the ‘fold’ will affect general usage.

With such a lack of leaked info, there really isn’t much but speculation at this point, with rumors stating that his device could be called the Samsung Galaxy F — a little on the nose though. We also don’t expect Samsung to give anyone a hands-on or show a physical handset at the conference, instead, we expect the real unveiling will come at MWC 2019.

Samsung seems to have been gearing up for a foldable smartphone display ever since unveiling a properly flexible, usable AMOLED panel prototype at CES 2011. Clearly, there was a problem in scaling this up to meet the production demands of the modern smartphone business.

We already know that the codename of the Samsung foldable smartphone is “Winner”. But beyond the codename, some cryptic logo-changing on social media from Samsung and a leaked screenshot of a Galaxy UX developer session all point to today being the day for a folding smartphone launch.

Samsung Developer Conference Livestream

