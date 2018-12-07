Google Pay has added 29 banks in the US in December 2018

Just in time for last-minute holiday shopping, Google has added almost thirty new banks and credit unions in the US to its Google Pay mobile payment service in December 2018.
To use your credit or debit card with Google Pay anywhere in the world, your bank or credit union needs to first be supported by the service. In the US, the list of banks and financial institutions supported by Google Pay seems to grow almost weekly.
According to changes to the relevant Google Support page, Google has been busy working to get another 29 banks and credit unions on board with their Google Pay service in just the first week of December.
- Arundel Federal Savings Bank
- Building Trades Credit Union
- Community Bank of the Bay
- Community First Credit Union (OH)
- Evans Bank
- Federated Bank
- First Bank of Boaz
- First Central Credit Union
- First National Bank of Milaca
- Grand Savings Bank
- Greater Cleveland Community Credit Union
- Greenleaf Wayside Bank”
- Hatboro Federal Savings, FA
- Hometown Community Banks
- Iowa Falls State Bank
- Journey Federal Credit Union
- Lakestone Bank & Trust
- Lamar National Bank
- LAUREL ROAD BANK
- McClain Bank
- Oxford Bank
- Peoples Bank of Kankakee County
- Philo Exchange Bank
- Sanford Institution for Savings
- Security Bank (NE)
- Success Bank
- Texas Health Credit Union
- Transporation Alliance Bank
- Village Bank
So how about it? Are any of these your bank or credit union? Let us know in the comments.
