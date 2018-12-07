Google Pay has added 29 banks in the US in December 2018

Just in time for last-minute holiday shopping, Google has added almost thirty new banks and credit unions in the US to its Google Pay mobile payment service in December 2018.

To use your credit or debit card with Google Pay anywhere in the world, your bank or credit union needs to first be supported by the service. In the US, the list of banks and financial institutions supported by Google Pay seems to grow almost weekly.

According to changes to the relevant Google Support page, Google has been busy working to get another 29 banks and credit unions on board with their Google Pay service in just the first week of December.

Arundel Federal Savings Bank

Building Trades Credit Union

Community Bank of the Bay

Community First Credit Union (OH)

Evans Bank

Federated Bank

First Bank of Boaz

First Central Credit Union

First National Bank of Milaca

Grand Savings Bank

Greater Cleveland Community Credit Union

Greenleaf Wayside Bank”

Hatboro Federal Savings, FA

Hometown Community Banks

Iowa Falls State Bank

Journey Federal Credit Union

Lakestone Bank & Trust

Lamar National Bank

LAUREL ROAD BANK

McClain Bank

Oxford Bank

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County

Philo Exchange Bank

Sanford Institution for Savings

Security Bank (NE)

Success Bank

Texas Health Credit Union

Transporation Alliance Bank

Village Bank

So how about it? Are any of these your bank or credit union? Let us know in the comments.

