Alphabet Scoop 038: Google Fi RCS, RIP Chromecast Audio, CES leftovers

This week we talk about the arrival of RCS on Google Fi, the death of the Chromecast Audio, some CES leftover stories, and more.
- Samsung to announce Galaxy S10 at February 20 Galaxy Unpacked event
- Samsung blog post may have accidentally confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S10 design
- Samsung’s foldable Galaxy phone may be on display at February 20 Unpacked event
- Snapdragon 855 benchmarks tease a promising platform for this year’s Android flagships
- Google’s CES 2019 booth had a coaster ride, self-aware advertising, and free Home Hubs [Video]
- Hands-on: Brydge’s new keyboard and touchpad are rare Chrome OS-first accessories
- Tech21 adds NFC-connected keyboard to a Pixel 3 XL folio case w/ ‘Made for Google’ Evo Type
- Hands-on: Focals by North are AR glasses having their Pebble moment
- Google Fi begins rolling out RCS Chat, upgrading international data speeds
- Comment: Google Assistant’s ‘Pretty Please’ should not sacrifice utility in its quest to be kind
- Google says it is discontinuing the Chromecast Audio
- Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides rolling out Google Material Theme redesigns on the web
- You can now easily reset Adaptive Brightness in Android 9 Pie to factory defaults
- YouTube’s new swipe gestures to navigate through video history, rolling out to iOS this week
- [Update: Broken AOD, Pixel Launcher weather] Google app 9.0 preps Podcasts transcription, rounded Assistant, 9to5G shout-out [APK Insight]
