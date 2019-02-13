Alphabet Scoop 042: Early Made by Google 2019 rumors, Google Fi, Google Maps AR

This week we talk about some early rumors for Google’s 2019 Made by Google event, Google Fi is now selling SIM cards at Best Buy, and Google Maps AR gets a detailed look.
- Report: Made by Google 2019 lineup includes budget Pixel, Google Home, watch, new Nest Cam
- Report: Google ramping up in-house ‘gChips’ development with India expansion
- Google looking to hire a Vice President of Hardware Engineering for Wearables
- Report: Google Pixel is the fastest-growing US smartphone brand w/ 43% year-over-year growth
- Google airs Pixel 3 Playmoji ad featuring Childish Gambino during Grammys [Video]
- Fuchsia Friday: Is Google testing Fuchsia on a larger Google Home Hub ‘Max’?
- Latest Google Pixel AR ‘Playmoji’ brings Childish Gambino’s dance moves to your scene
- Google Pixel Watch wishlist: A few must-haves for Google’s first home-grown smartwatch
- It’s already time to start ignoring blatantly fake Google Pixel 4 leaks
- Googler suggests that Pixel 4 could pack better dual-SIM support in AOSP commit
- Google Fi SIM cards are now available at more than 500 Best Buy stores
- Google Fi phones: Which phones can you use with Google’s MVNO?
- Google Fi stops selling Pixel 2 XL, but will soon add Moto G7
- Google Maps AR navigation coming first to Local Guides as UI detailed in first look
- Google details VPS, ML tech behind Maps AR navigation and making cameras another sensor
