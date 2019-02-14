Google Play Store celebrating Valentine’s Day w/ $1 off $3 apps and IAPs promo

In addition to a homepage Doodle and new ‘Love’ Playmoji for the Pixel, Google is celebrating Valentine’s Day with free Play Store credit for everybody. However, the usual terms and conditions are present.

Unlike previous offers limited to some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners, this $1 credit is available for all users by entering the “VALENTINE2019” promo code. An app, game, or in-app item priced at over $3 is required for this deal to kick-in, but 33% off is not bad. It unfortunately does not work with movies and television shows.

Google began alerting users via email this morning, with a convenient “Redeem now” shortcut. Others can visit the Play Store on Android or the web and then “Redeem” at the bottom of the navigation drawer.

On mobile, users will be taken to a promo page with a carousel of “Popular Choices.” The page is accessible after the fact by heading to Account and then the Rewards tab. This code must be redeemed by February 28th, and expires on March 1st.

Elsewhere, the Play Store has a “Love is in the air” collection of themed apps, movies, and books today.

