Google again giving select Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners free Play Store credit

Last November, Google gave select Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners free Play Store credits. The company is now running another promotional round to users of the latest Made by Google phones.

Like the first time around, not all (via Reddit) Pixel 3 owners have been selected for this credit. The criteria is unclear, while the amount may not be consistent from user-to-user if last year was any indication.

If selected, scrolling the Play Store’s “For You” feed should reveal a “Pixel 3 users: $2 for any app or game” banner that features an image of the phone. While in-app subscriptions are excluded, it’s good for any app or game with an “on-store price greater than $2.”

Tapping the banner will redeem the amount with more details provided on the following page, including how the offer is only available for “select participants who have purchased and activated a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL.” For example, I was a recipient of credit in November, but have not been selected for this round.

This screen also features a carousel of “Popular Choices” and other suggested games to spend the credit on. The credit is applied at checkout and expires “within 30 days of saving the offer.”

