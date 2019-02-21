9to5Google Daily 228: More followup Samsung Unpacked coverage + tidbits

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 tidbits: Bixby button remapping, RIP notification LED, colors, more
- Galaxy Watch Active tidbits: Downgraded charger, blood pressure details, colors, more
- Samsung Galaxy S10 hands-on: Setting a marker for 2019 flagships [Video]
- Samsung Galaxy S10 is the first non-Pixel/Android One device to ship with Google’s Digital Wellbeing
- Samsung Galaxy S10e hands-on: Most definitely taking aim at the iPhone XR [Video]
- Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ in the US
- Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10e in the US
