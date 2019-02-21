Google shutting down Google Fit on the web, focussing on Android and Wear OS

Last August, Google Fit was completely overhauled with new metrics, the Material Theme on Android, and a prominent role in Wear OS. With this new focus on mobile, Google is killing the service’s desktop web client next month

The deprecation was announced this week by a large orange banner at the top of fit.google.com that provides a lengthy explanation. Google is shutting down the desktop client to “focus efforts on adding new capabilities that enhance the mobile and smartwatch Google Fit experience.” The website will continue to operate until Wednesday, March 19th.

Google Fit is dedicated to coaching you to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle, and making healthy behavior changes easier to achieve. In the last year, we redesigned Google Fit with new activity goals based on the American Heart Association and World Health Organization physical activity recommendations, added guided breathing and home screen widgets, and hosted a New Year 30-day challenge. As we continue to focus efforts on adding new capabilities that enhance the mobile and smartwatch Google Fit experience, we’ll be turning off this Google Fit website on 19 March 2019. To keep tracking your activities and get coaching toward your health goals, install the Fit app on your Android phone or Wear OS smartwatch.

Last year’s revamp of the service did not extend to the web. Today, it still retains the original Material Design and red heart icon, while lacking Move Minutes and Heart Points. Step count, distance, and activities still appear online after the redesign, but the absence of Fit’s new metrics was likely a telling indicator that the website’s days were limited.

Besides showing metrics and recent activities on a larger screen, Google Fit on the web excelled at showing a long-term monthly view of your activity. Users could also log weight and other activities that were not recorded.

For users of the phone and Wear OS app, Google’s commitment to “adding new capabilities” is promising. The Android app is a good example of the Material Theme, while it is now a swipe away from the watchface. Recent updates added several homescreen widgets, and breathing exercises on wearables. Google also hosted a New Year’s challenge to encourage users to be more active, with 325,000 people participating.

Thanks tipster!

