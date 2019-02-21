One developer is attempting to bring Android to the Nintendo Switch

It’s pretty crazy what kind of hardware can run Android, and almost more so what talented developers can get to run Google’s platform. Now, one developer is trying to bring Android to the Nintendo Switch, because why wouldn’t someone try that?

The best gifts for Android users

First spotted by XDA-Developers, ByLaws is attempting to bring Android to the popular Nintendo Switch console. This shouldn’t really come as a shock, as the form factor would allow it, and some have even managed to get Linux functioning on the console. It’s funny too because Android was rumored for a while to be the Switch’s operating system, but that clearly didn’t pan out.

There are still a lot of barriers to getting something like this up and running. Currently, the OS won’t boot past the “Android” startup screen. Even if it did, it seems likely that button, touchscreen, and radio issues would be at play. All of the drivers are being made at home too, so even though the Tegra X1 chip under the hood is in use on other devices, it’ll probably be ages before this is anything close to functional.

Also worth noting, it’s very, very unlikely that this would ever work with the Joy-Cons or the Switch dock. This is basically a fun little project, and something you definitely shouldn’t try at home.

More on Nintendo:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: