Google GDC Event Live Blog + News Hub: Google to announce its new game streaming service, hardware

It’s March 19th and the long-teased ‘Gather Around’ Google event has finally arrived. 9to5Google’s Google GDC Event Live Blog + News Hub will be updated regularly throughout the morning with the latest announcements from Google. The event kicks off at 10 am PT/1 PM ET, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, tweets from the ground, and all the latest news as it develops…

How to stream Google GDC event 2019

TL;DR the primary Google YouTube channel will stream the entire event live, and the announcements start at 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 5PM GMT. Google is not also streaming the event on Twitter, like it did with the most recent Made by Google event.

More details & embedded player:

Official announcements + details

— Stadia will launch in 2019. No word yet on pricing of games nor which games exactly will be launching on the platform. Launching today at GDC seems to be very intended to attract interest.

— Google is also forming its own games studio to build optimized experiences for Google Stadia.

— There’s an Android app, unsurprisingly.

— Google has showed off Doom Eternal, coming to Stadia in 4K at 60fps. You’ll be able to see it on the show floor at GDC this week.

— This is big! Google Stadia will be able to stream up to 4K in 60fps to BOTH the device you’re playing on and to YouTube at the same time.

— And there’s a controller! The “Stadia Controller”. Lots of unique functionality… details coming soon.

— Stadia will support basically all the devices that you own. Play with controllers you already own.

— Now Google is demoing this game being played on a variety of devices. Pixelbook, PC, a mobile phone, and a Pixel Slate.

— It’s called Stadia! Sounds like a pretty good name… “One place for all the ways we play”

— “I think we can build a new games experience” – Sundar

— Sundar is connecting games to AI, how DeepMind is competing, etc.

— Sundar jokes that the Dino game is one of the world’s most-played games!

— Sundar is on stage!

