Gmail will drop support for IFTTT integration starting March 31

If This Then That, better known as IFTTT, will soon drop support for Gmail integration after Google announced that certain third-party apps will no longer be able to connect to your email account for automation purposes.

With full integration and access to your Gmail account in IFTTT, Gmail was able to auto-save attachments, create reminders, send you notifications, manage your calendar and much more.

While this is disappointing, this is likely in response to the security breaches that surround the outgoing Google+ system. IFTTT confirmed the removal of integration with Gmail in an official blog post announcement. They also mention that standard Gmail actions like ‘Send an email’ and ‘Send yourself and email’ will remain intact.

For anyone using the system to automate their Gmail account using IFTTT, you have until March 31 to find a suitable replacement before you’ll face deactivation on many of your automation tasks. That said, many other Google integrations with IFTTT will remain intact, including the Google Assistant, Google Drive, and more.

Hello, Although you don’t need to take any action, we wanted to let you know that the following third-party apps will no longer be able to access some data in your Google Account, including your Gmail content. This change will go into effect starting 31 March 2019. IFTTT We are making this change as part of ongoing efforts to make sure that your data is protected and private. These apps haven’t yet complied with our updated data privacy requirements announced on 8 October 2018. You can always view, manage and remove apps that you’ve given access to your account by visiting your Google Account. Thanks, The Google Accounts teamGoogle Email

As someone who uses the service but hasn’t really used the Gmail integration heavily, it’s still pretty disappointing that Gmail support is being hooked. It’s worth noting that you can still link your Hotmail account, so you can still tie in an alternate email account and access the powerful IFTTT automation tools.

Read more Gmail: