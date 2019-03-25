Xiaomi Mi Box update delivers refresh rate switching, improvements for WiFi, Bluetooth remote

A few months after its successor hit the market, Xiaomi is now rolling out a welcome update for original Mi Box owners. The latest Xiaomi Mi Box update delivers refresh rate switching as well as some miscellaneous updates.

Noted by some Mi Box owners over on Reddit (via XDA-Developers), the latest update for Xiaomi’s first Android TV box fixes some long-standing issues for the device. The 134 MB update firstly addresses connectivity problems. The changelog specifically notes improvements for WiFi stability and fixes for random disconnect issues. It also mentions improvements for the Bluetooth remote.

The update also addresses a problem with Netflix in particular. Some users were noting an issue with the popular streaming service which saw red artifacts randomly scattered across the display. Many users will also be happy to see a fix for wake up issues included in the update.

Changelog: This build contains some bug fixes and improvements: Improves WiFi stability and connectivity for random disconnect issues Fix for wake up problems Fix for Netflix red artifacts on exact frame Improves stability for Bluetooth remote disconnect issue

Without noting it in the changelog, Xiaomi has also delivered refresh rate switching to the Mi Box. Users note that this works with apps such as Plex and Kodi.

Notably, some Mi Box users who have accepted the update seem to be having some issues with it. Some report that the wake up bug persists, while others report problems with the YouTube app.

