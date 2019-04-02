Google Slides adds support for playing MP3, WAV audio files in presentations

Earlier this year, Google Slides and other Drive applications were revamped with the Material Theme on the editor and web homepage. Slides is now gaining the ability to insert and play audio files during presentations.

Users of the web-based PowerPoint competitor can embed MP3 and WAV audio files. Google notes that support for these additional media types have been a popular request.

We know that adding audio clips can bring your presentations to the next level. Short audio clips can grab attention, while longer ones can set the tone for the entire presentation.

The Insert menu in the Slides toolbar gains a new Audio option to upload a file from Drive or your computer. Once added, hovering over the volume icon will reveal playback controls, including a seek bar and volume. That icon can also be replaced with an image of your choice.

A Format options toolbar will allow users to specify when audio starts playing (on click or automatically), whether it stops on slide change, and the presentation volume. There’s also the ability to loop the track and hide the icon when presenting.

Adding audio is only available on the desktop web (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge), though added media files will play on all platforms Slides is available from. This feature is rolling out starting today for all G Suite editions.

