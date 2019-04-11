Galaxy Note 9 update brings April 2019 security patch, starting with Eastern Europe

After confirmation that updates would continue monthly for the Galaxy S10, the support for the Galaxy Note 9 is powering on with a device update bringing the April 2019 security patch.

We have already seen the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 get this recent security and vulnerability patch, so it was always bound to head out to Galaxy Note 9 owners at some point. Of course, this OTA is being pushed out in stages globally, with the update and April 2019 patch being confirmed in Romania, Bulgaria, and Slovakia already (via SamMobile).

This update will load the firmware version N960FXXS2CSD2 and at the moment it is unclear if it brings any other updates beyond the scheduled patch. It’s worth noting that the March 2019 patch for the Galaxy S9 actually brought with it some notable changes.

These changes included a narrower field of view when taking selfies. This was something introduced on the Galaxy S10, but has yet to make it to the Galaxy Note 9. The Note 9 is also missing another popular new feature: the ability to schedule the system-wide Night Mode in One UI. We will update this post to clarify the situation if these inclusions are confirmed as part of this April 2019 patch.

This will likely be a staged rollout, so you can expect further countries and regions to slowly push out the patch. It may be worth checking your device by heading to Settings > System Updates to see if you have an OTA waiting to be downloaded.

If you have managed to receive this Galaxy Note 9 update, let us know in the comments section below where you are and what changes, if any, made it to your handset.

