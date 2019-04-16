Latest OxygenOS Open Beta adds parking location feature, April patch for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, 6T users

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5/5T, OnePlus 6/6T is now rolling out to those already enrolled on the beta program.

If you weren’t aware of the beta program, now any device running the stable Android 9.0 Pie update can enroll to get experimental features and software tweaks that may or may not reach future full releases of OxygenOS.

As is often the case, the OxygenOS Open Beta 16 and Open Beta 8 for OnePlus 6/6T updates were announced on the OnePlus Forums by Global Product Operations Manager, Manu J. He also announced that OxygenOS Open Beta 30 and Open Beta 28 are also available to download for the OnePlus 5/5T.

The biggest changes in all updates include the new Parking Location feature, improved page indicators that fit better with the stock icon pack, a tutorial mode for the shelf, improved network speed display, and quick reply functionality from the notification bar. Not only that, but these latest beta OTAs include the April 2019 security patch.

That new parking location feature is handy, as it tells you exactly where you happened to park your car. It isn’t exactly new though, as it was rolled out as part of a stable OnePlus launcher update just a few weeks ago.

OxygenOS Open Beta 28/30 for OnePlus 5/5T

Changelog

System Updated Android security patch to 2019.04 Improved network speed display Supported shortcuts to access corresponding interfaces in Quick Settings

Quick reply in landscape Supported quick reply in the notification bar

Launcher Added tutorial in shelf Added Parking location feature Improved page Indicator to mirror Icon pack



OxygenOS Open Beta 8/16 for OnePlus 6/6T

Changelog

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2019.04 Improved network speed display Supported shortcuts to access corresponding interfaces in Quick Settings

Quick reply in landscape Supported quick reply in the notification bar

Launcher Added tutorial in shelf Added Parking location feature Improved page Indicator to mirror Icon pack



If you are an Open Beta user, it might be worth heading to your Settings > System Updates to check if you have the OTA download waiting to be applied.

