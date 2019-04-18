Samsung brings dedicated ‘Night’ mode to Galaxy S10 w/ April security update

Low-light photography has been taking the Android world by storm lately, and that’s mainly with the help of special software modes. Now, Samsung is adding a dedicated night mode to the Galaxy S10’s camera.

Each version of the Galaxy S10 shipped with a “Bright Night” feature which would automatically flip itself on when shooting in low-light conditions. As SamMobile notes, though, the latest update for the Galaxy S10 brings a dedicated Night mode to the camera.

The April Security Patch, which is currently rolling out in Switzerland and should expand soon, brings along with it an updated version of the camera app. This update adds “Night” to the list of camera modes on the Galaxy S10.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like any improvements have been made to this shooting mode just yet. While it’s not easier to access, it still pales in comparison to the results from something like the Huawei P30 Pro or Google’s Night Sight on the Pixel series. Still, we’re glad to see Samsung giving further focus to low-light photography on its flagship.

The new Night mode looks like the image below.

