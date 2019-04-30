Nokia 4.2 arrives in the United States for $189, pre-orders open today

After making its debut back at MWC 2019, HMD Global has just announced that the Nokia 4.2 is coming to the United States. The Android One smartphone will cost $189 and pre-orders officially open up today.

In case you missed it earlier this year, the Nokia 4.2 is one of two new mid-range Android One smartphones HMD Global launched at MWC 2019. The device offers up a 5.71-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 439 processor too. The device is also made entirely from glass, supports both face unlock and a fingerprint sensor, and comes out of the box with Android 9 Pie.

The Nokia 4.2 is also one of the first new devices to support a dedicated Google Assistant button. Just like the Pixel’s “Active Edge” feature, this provides quicker access to the Google Assistant, and also doubles as a notification LED.

In the United States, the Nokia 4.2 will cost $189 unlocked. The device supports GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile, and pre-orders are opening up today. Amazon already has pre-orders open, and Best Buy shouldn’t be far behind. Devices will ship starting on May 14th.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces Nokia 4.2 will be available for pre-sale online at Amazon and Best Buy beginning April 30, 2019 and will start at $189. It will begin shipping on May 14, 2019 and in-store purchasing will be available in select Best Buy stores starting June 9, 2019. Our first ever Nokia 4.2 has been designed to offer the latest smartphone innovations at a truly accessible price. The classy, sculpted-glass design and selfie-notch display offer beauty on the outside and it’s not just skin-deep, as it packs in a dual-rear camera, biometric face unlock and the latest generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ chipset, all powered by the latest Android™ 9 Pie.

