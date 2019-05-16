YouTube adds actions to fullscreen UI on Android including Like, Save, Share, more

For the past few years, Google has been working to make YouTube’s fullscreen experience on Android more immersive, so you can watch more videos without needing to switch back to portrait orientation. YouTube is rolling out another adjustment to this fullscreen UI, with handy upvote, saving, and sharing options.

To help keep you engaged with YouTube on Android, Google started adding recommended videos to its fullscreen UI about two years ago. As noted by Android Police, Google has been ramping up the experience by adding channel-specific controls above the recommended videos, including being able to subscribe to a channel, receive notifications, and navigate to the channel’s page.

The latest change to YouTube’s fullscreen UI, rolling out today, adds some convenient new options related to the video you’re watching, below your gallery of recommended videos. With these, it’s now easier than ever to Like or Dislike a video, share it with a friend, or save it to a playlist, all while staying immersed in YouTube’s fullscreen experience.

This new UI has rolled out widely on both stable and beta versions of YouTube, indicating a server-side change.

Almost humorously, the upward swipe gesture used by YouTube to open this fullscreen UI is also used by Android Q’s new fully gestural navigation to go home. Thankfully, you can begin your swipe almost anywhere on the screen to open YouTube’s overlay.

More on YouTube:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: