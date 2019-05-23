Lenovo Smart Clock will probably be the smallest thing on your nightstand [Gallery]

Months after its reveal back at CES 2019, the Lenovo Smart Clock is finally about to ship to consumers’ doorsteps. Ahead of a coming review, we’ve got a unit in hand and while we can’t show you much until that full review, there is one thing we’ve immediately noticed about this product. Thanks to its compact size, the Lenovo Smart Clock is probably going to be the smallest thing on your nightstand.

The best gifts for Android users

Space on the nightstand is often precious if you’ve got phones charging, a glass of water, a light, and other various things taking up real estate. For many, a larger product like the Lenovo Smart Display or even the Google Nest Hub might not be an option. That’s the advantage of the Lenovo Smart Clock’s size. It’s adorably tiny and fits well on even the smallest of bedside tables.

Compared to the Google Nest Hub, for example, the Lenovo Smart Clock is much smaller in size across the board. It’s not nearly as tall, has a smaller footprint on the table, and is much more narrow as well. Even compared to a Google Home Mini, it’s barely larger in size, and only at the very front is it at all wider.

Lenovo Smart Clock adds a display to the size footprint of the Home Mini

A great way to stress just how small in size the Lenovo Smart Clock is is to show it next to an average smartphone. When lying flat on a table, a charging Pixel 3 (the smaller one) is still going to take up more space. When you’re talking about larger devices such as the Pixel 3 XL or OnePlus 7 Pro, the difference is even more clear. Even with the Pixel on a Pixel Stand wireless charger, the Clock is taking up a barely-bigger footprint.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will take up more room on your nightstand than the Lenovo Smart Clock

As mentioned, we can’t show you much about the Lenovo Smart Clock, beyond this size comparison, until the full review. Stay tuned for that in the next couple of weeks and in the meantime, check out our first impressions back at CES 2019. So far, though, we can tease that this product is meeting our expectations greatly. Stay tuned for more and drop some questions in the comments below!

Pre-order Lenovo Smart Clock:

Lenovo Smart Clock next to Pixel 3 XL on Pixel Stand

More on Google Assistant:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: