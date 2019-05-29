We reported a few short days ago that two supposed exclusive OnePlus 7 Pro features were coming to the OnePlus 6/6T via an Oxygen OS Open Beta. Well, OnePlus is now rolling out the update that brings Zen Mode and a native Screen Recorder to the older handsets.

Many OnePlus users have been sideloading the features into their handsets, but that normally never quite compares to proper support that an official port brings. The officially confirmed Oxygen OS Open Beta 11 and 19 updates don’t just add the new features, there is some room saved for regular bug fixes and stability improvements.

There is a fix for annoying Facebook messenger pop-ups when you activate the Gaming Mode, plus some improvements to the scrolling experience. Danish readers will also be pleased that this Open Beta for the OnePlus 6/6T adds support for Telia Denmark VoLTE and VoWiFi for even clearer voice calls.

Check out the full Open Beta changelog below:

Oxygen OS Open Beta 19/11 for OnePlus 6/6T Changelog

System Fixed the bug where Facebook messenger pops up notifications when in gaming mode Improved smooth-scrolling experience

Message Supported PIN-TO-TOP for notification category (India Only)

Network Support Telia Denmark VoLTE/VoWiFi

Zen Mode Added Zen Mode feature

Screen Recorder Added Screen Recorder feature

Communication Optimized the logic of dialing a contact while using two SIM cards



Considering we only received confirmation last week, OnePlus has done a great job getting the features rolled out. It’s also worth noting that we still don’t expect Nightscape 2.0 to come to older handsets at any point soon.

If you are already an Oxygen OS Open Beta tester, then an OTA notification should be rolling out as we speak. You can manually flash the update via the OnePlus software upgrades page.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: