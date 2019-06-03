The latest Oxygen OS 9.0.6 and 9.0.14 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T respectively are now rolling out to devices via an OTA download.

These updates, while not exactly game-changing, bring with them a series of fixes, optimizations and the May 2019 security patch. As is customary, the update was announced on the Official OnePlus forums by Manu J, where he shared the changelog for the update with eager fans.

As for highlights, Oxygen OS 9.0.6 and 9.0.14 are of course a series of general bug fixes and improvements, support for Quick Pairing with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, front camera optimizations (6T only), SMS ringtone issues and Wi-Fi login problems.

The update weighs in quite heavily at 1.5GB but given the number of tweaks being made with this update, that makes a lot more sense. Be sure to check out the full changelog below:

Oxygen OS 9.0.4 and 9.0.14 for OnePlus 6/6T Changelog

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2019.5 General bug fixes and improvements

Bluetooth Support for Quick Pairing of Bullets Wireless 2 added Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth

Launcher Improved confirm password UI for hidden space

Camera (OnePlus 6T） Optimized photo quality from the front camera

Bug fix Fixed issue with ringtone for SMS Fixed issue with speed dial getting cleared Fixed issue loading credentials required WiFi requiring Login



We’re told that incremental rollout is being pushed out in stages, so if you are awaiting the Oxygen OS 9.0.6 and 9.0.14 OTA on your OnePlus 6/6T, it might be worth heading to Settings > System Updates and refreshing regularly.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: