The latest Oxygen OS 9.0.6 and 9.0.14 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T respectively are now rolling out to devices via an OTA download.
These updates, while not exactly game-changing, bring with them a series of fixes, optimizations and the May 2019 security patch. As is customary, the update was announced on the Official OnePlus forums by Manu J, where he shared the changelog for the update with eager fans.
As for highlights, Oxygen OS 9.0.6 and 9.0.14 are of course a series of general bug fixes and improvements, support for Quick Pairing with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, front camera optimizations (6T only), SMS ringtone issues and Wi-Fi login problems.
The update weighs in quite heavily at 1.5GB but given the number of tweaks being made with this update, that makes a lot more sense. Be sure to check out the full changelog below:
Oxygen OS 9.0.4 and 9.0.14 for OnePlus 6/6T Changelog
- System
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2019.5
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Bluetooth
- Support for Quick Pairing of Bullets Wireless 2 added
- Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth
- Launcher
- Improved confirm password UI for hidden space
- Camera (OnePlus 6T）
- Optimized photo quality from the front camera
- Bug fix
- Fixed issue with ringtone for SMS
- Fixed issue with speed dial getting cleared
- Fixed issue loading credentials required WiFi requiring Login
We’re told that incremental rollout is being pushed out in stages, so if you are awaiting the Oxygen OS 9.0.6 and 9.0.14 OTA on your OnePlus 6/6T, it might be worth heading to Settings > System Updates and refreshing regularly.
More on OnePlus:
- OnePlus 7 Pro gains support for the custom recovery TWRP
- OnePlus offers a temporary solution for ‘ghost touch’ issue on OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus working on fix for OnePlus 7 Pro ghost touches, considering Always On Display, more
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: