Nokia has been killing it in the affordable space with several pretty great options. In its continued efforts in the United States, HMD Global is bringing the Nokia 3.1 A and 3.1 C to AT&T and Cricket Wireless next week.

Based on 2018’s Nokia 3.1, these two new budget devices are simple rebrands of that device with new colors and carrier compatibility in tow. The Nokia 3.1 A will be coming to AT&T on June 10th for its pre-paid service, and will actually be sold through some Walmart stores too. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3.1 C is heading to Cricket Wireless with a white paint job on June 14th.

As for the spec sheet, these two devices do differ a fair amount from the original device. There’s a Snapdragon 429 chipset instead of MediaTek, up to 32GB of storage, an an 8MP camera instead of a 13MP camera. The display is also a slightly larger 5.45-inch IPS panel and 5MP front-facing camera. Both phones also come with Android Pie out of the box, but they’re not in the Android One program, so updates are a bit unknown at the moment.

Nokia 3.1 A

Pricing for these devices hasn’t been announced yet, but Nokia says it will be available on the day of launch. As a point of reference, the original Nokia 3.1 cost $159 unlocked.

Nokia 3.1 C

