There’s no shortage of ways to stream your PC games to a nearby TV or even smartphone, but most of those require an NVIDIA GPU to do so. For those with an AMD setup, the AMD Link app now supports streaming PC games to Android TV.

AMD Link has supported streaming games to a smartphone for some time, but the big screen of your television was another story. First spotted by Android Police, AMD recently updated its Link app on Android to support the Android TV platform. With that update, gamers can now mirror the gaming experience from their desktop rigs to a TV within their home.

To get things up and running on Android TV, you’ll first need to AMD Link app. That can be had from the Google Play Store, or it can be sideloaded to ensure you’re getting the right version. AMD GPU owners will also need to ensure the Radeon Adrenalin software is updated on their connected computer. Version 19.7.1 added support for Android TV mirroring.

When using AMD Link on an Android TV, there are only three sections to the app. As listed below, they enable streaming games, viewing recent media and replays, and of course the ability to quickly connect to your PC.

The TV App dashboard includes three main sections: Connect section: connect to your PC quickly and easily to get AMD Link for your Smart TV started

Gaming section: Launch your PC games and stream them to your Smart TV, or view recent media

Media section: playback gameplay moments saved on your PC

Notably, this update is also available on Apple TV.

