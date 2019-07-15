Another week, another Google service bites the dust, this time in the form of the Blog Compass blog management tool. Google hasn’t hung around, killing the Blog Compass app after just 10 months.

Blog Compass was an India exclusive blog management tool that plugged directly into WordPress or Blogger.com-powered sites, giving webmasters live stats, topic suggestions, comment management tools, and a ton more on top.

While it was a mobile-only service, it helped people manage their sites without needing to head to a desktop or even their browser. The Blogger Compass app is actually still live on the Google Play Store but now displays a message that tells users the platform is now defunct (via Android Police).

“After several months, we have decided to turn down the Blog Compass app. If you want to continue managing your blog, check out the Blogger or Site Kit by Google for WordPress.”

Reviews reported issues almost immediately after launch, with many complaining that they were unable to even sign in to Blog Compass with their Google accounts.

Google killing services is nothing new and our own Stephen Hall goes into detail in his superb piece about why, in many cases, while cut-throat, it is necessary to improve all other products. When you consider that the Blog Compass app only has between 10,000 and 50,000 downloads on the Play Store in 10 months, that is a really poor return on money (and time) invested.

You could argue that this may be the reason for Google shutting down the app but we genuinely don’t know. That said, being limited to just the Indian market might not have helped in getting a solid install base. Either way, it’s yet another app to add to the great big Google Graveyard — we wonder what’s next…

