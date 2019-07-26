Amazon Prime Video has only been available widely on Android TV for a couple of weeks now, but it’s been on Sony’s TVs for quite a while. Sony has recently confirmed that the Amazon Prime Video app on some of the company’s older TVs will stop working, and that’s caused some confusion for owners of the company’s newer Android TV models.

The best gifts for Android users

Over the past 48 hours or so, Sony has been sending out emails to owners of some of its various TV models. There are quite a lot of Sony TVs with Google’s Android TV platform, dating back a few years at this point. Before Sony adopted that platform, however, it was using its own software.

For those older TVs, specifically models built between 2010 and 2013, Amazon is pulling support for the Prime Video app and telling Sony TV owners that they can buy a Fire TV Stick to continue accessing the service. A promo code is even included in the email which reads in part:

Amazon will no longer be supporting the Prime Video app on your Sony Smart TV as of September 26, 2019. We are continually upgrading our service and this occasionally means we can no longer support certain device models. To help you to continue streaming your favorite content, we’re offering you a $25 credit towards select Fire TV devices which will allow you to continue to stream your favorites from Prime Video.

However, what’s causing confusion for some Sony TV owners is that this Prime Video email is being mistakenly sent to owners of newer Sony models. To be clear, Sony and Amazon are not pulling the Prime Video app on Android TV models. That app, which is in the Play Store, will continue to function for the foreseeable future on Sony TVs as well as other Android TV hardware.

Sony further confirmed to Caschys Blog which models are going to lose access. As previously mentioned, this only includes older TVs from 2010 to 2013, all of which were not running on Google’s Android TV platform. The full list follows:

2010 BRAVIA models: BX30 * and BX40 * Series

EX30 *, EX4 ** B, EX40 *, EX50 *, EX60 *, EX70 * and EX71 * Series

NX50 *, NX70 *, NX71 *, NX80 * and NX81 * Series

HX70 *, HX80 *, HX90 *, LX90 * and PX30 * Series 2011 BRAVIA models: EX32 *, EX42 *, EX52 * and EX72 * Series

HX72 *, HX82 *, HX92 *, NX72 *, and CX52 * Series 2012 BRAVIA models: EX55 * and EX65 * Series

HX75 *, HX85 *, HX95 * and X90 ** Series 2013 BRAVIA models W60 * A, W65 * A, W68 * A, W80 * A, W85 * A and W90 * A Series

X85 ** A, X90 ** A, and S99 * A Series

More on Sony:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: