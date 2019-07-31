Alphabet Scoop 065: Pixel 4 Soli and Motion Sense, Android Auto redesign

This week we primarily talk about Google’s surprising pre-announcement of the Pixel 4’s Soli and Motion Sense features, as well as Pixel sales and the new Android Auto experience.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Friday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Official Pixel 4 teaser confirms and details face unlock, Soli, display bezels [Video]
- [Update: Privacy details] Google is gathering face data for Pixel 4 in the streets for $5
- Opinion: Pixel 4’s ‘massive bezel’ is more than justified by the amount of tech inside
- Benchmarks surface for ‘Atlas,’ revealing possible Pixelbook 2 specs
- Pixel 3a helped Google increase Pixel sales by over 2x last quarter
- New Android Auto rollout officially starts today, available to all in ‘coming weeks’
- Android Auto’s redesign makes meaningful changes at the expense of smarts [Video]
- Nvidia rolling out Android Pie to Shield TV with Upgrade 8.0
- [Update: Remote, dongle] Nvidia Shield TV w/ Android TV pops up at FCC with an updated chipset
- Google ADT-3 Android TV developer hardware tipped for late 2019 release
- Samsung ‘ready to launch’ Galaxy Fold this September, details fixes
- Samsung’s Galaxy Fold won’t be carried by T-Mobile upon re-release
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a high-end Android tablet w/ Snapdragon 855 for $649
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.