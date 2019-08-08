Google has a few ways to make travel easier, and one of those which was recently killed off was Google Trips. Today, Google has announced that it will be bringing travel reservations from Trips to Google Maps, as well as showing off a new sharing feature.

In a blog post, Google explains that flight and hotel reservations will be automatically added to the “Your places” section of Google Maps in a future update. Under this new reservations tab, you’ll be able to see all of this information in a manner that’s not too different from what Trips offered.

Just like with that app, Google Maps will organize all of the travel reservation information by date and pull it directly from your Gmail account too. The information is also automatically stored offline.

Now, you can use Google Maps to see all of your flight and hotel reservations in one place–a lifesaver when you’re checking in at the airport or en route to the next hotel in your destination. Simply tap on the three gray lines at the top left corner of your screen, and then on “Your Places”. Then, hit the “Reservations” tab where you’ll see a list of your upcoming trips. Selecting your trip will instantly pull up your reservations, and you can even access them if you’re offline.

Along with that, Google is introducing a new Timeline feature that lets you share your location history with friends. This new Timeline will, as long as your location history is turned on, curate places you’ve been including restaurants and shops. From there, you can easily create and share a list with friends or family.

If you’ve chosen to turn your Location History setting on, you can now use the updated version of Timeline to easily remember that amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant you dined at or the cute vintage shop you popped into. You’ll also be able to see all of the places you went to in a country or a city, and even drill down to the categories of places you visited–including restaurants, shops, attractions, hotels and airports. So the next time someone asks you for trip recommendations, you can easily export the places you loved to a list, make notes about exactly what you liked.

These new features will be available in the “coming weeks” for Google Maps users on Android and iOS.

