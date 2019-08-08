One of the most exciting and useful features to come to Google Maps in recent memory has been AR directions, but it’s only been available on Pixel devices. Today, Google is announcing that AR directions are rolling out to more Maps users on Android and iOS.

Starting today, Google Maps AR directions, called “Live View,” will be available to non-Pixel Android devices as well as iPhones. Google says that any device that supports ARCore or ARKit will be able to use Live View for walking directions.

Just like when it was in testing on the Pixel, this feature is technically still going to be on beta on this wider range of smartphones. To access the feature, search for any location in Google Map, get directions for walking, and then a button for Live View will appear at the bottom of the screen.

To help ensure accurate directions, Google Maps will have you hold up your phone and scan your surroundings. This will let the app recognize street signs and landmarks to get a sense of where it is.

There’s nothing like exploring a city on foot–it’s a great way to take in the sights and sounds of a new place. But it can be hard to know exactly which direction to go. With a beta feature called Live View, you can use augmented reality (AR) to better see which way to walk. Arrows and directions are placed in the real world to guide your way. We’ve tested Live View with the Local Guides and Pixel community over the past few months, and are now expanding the beta to Android and iOS devices that support ARCore and ARKit starting this week.

