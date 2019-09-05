The specs on gaming phones are usually over the top, and this week at IFA, one of the more affordable options is getting an update. Available next week in China, the Nubia Red Magic 3S brings faster storage and a Snapdragon 855+ processor too.

Most of what we praised the original for in our review remains true on this upgraded version. It has a 90Hz display, fingerprint reader, clean software, active cooling, and plenty of great gaming features.

With this new variant, the Red Magic 3S adds on the upgraded Snapdragon 855+ processor with its higher clock speed. On top of that, it delivers faster UFS 3.0 storage at up to 256GB. Both of these improvements should lead to a faster device in general use and in gaming too.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S launches in China on September 9th starting at ¥2999. Global availability starts in October, but the company has yet to detail markets or pricing.

Supreme Cooling. Supreme Gaming. Red Magic 3S launches in China on September 9th. Shanghai – September 5th, 2019 – The ultimate gaming phone is about to get even better. Released earlier this year, the Red Magic 3 revolutionized mobile gaming with industry-first active liquid cooling, powerhouse specs, and innovative gamer-centric features. The new Red Magic 3S takes the experience to the next level with several spec and feature upgrades. The Red Magic 3S boasts the latest flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 PLUS platform and super-fast UFS 3.0 storage for boosted gaming performance, while fan-favorite Red Magic features—like active liquid cooling, built-in gaming triggers, and a buttery-smooth 90Hz ultra-widescreen display—make their return. The Red Magic 3S is available for purchase beginning September 5th in China. A global release on redmagic.gg is expected for October 2019. Nubia remains committed to providing the world’s most premium gaming smartphones, without the premium price tag. Red Magic 3S – Supreme Cooling. Supreme Gaming. Inspired by high-end gaming PCs, the Red Magic 3S improved active cooling system features an integrated internal fan, a liquid-filled heat pipe, and multilayer graphite for increased airflow and superior heat dissipation. The result? Comfortable gaming, consistent frame rates, and jaw-dropping graphics. New on the Red Magic 3S, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 PLUS with Adreno™ 640 GPU boosts CPU performance and improves graphical rendering speeds by 15%. Paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of super-fast UFS 3.0 storage, to power through even the most demanding games, while an impressive 5,000mAh battery and up to 27W quick charging for uninterrupted gaming sessions. For ultra-premium gaming and entertainment, the 6.65 inch ultra-widescreen FHD+ HDR AMOLED display features a 90Hz refresh rate for stunning, buttery-smooth visuals. In terms of audio, dual front-facing stereo speakers, DTS:X, and 3D sound technologies create a cinematic soundscape, with or without headphones. In addition to powerhouse specs, the Red Magic 3S improves the mobile gaming experience with innovative gamer-centric features. Organize and quick-launch games, fine-tune performance settings and fan speeds, monitor temperature and usage stats in real time, and block notifications for uninterrupted gaming in Game Space 2.1, activated with an additional hardware switch. Now, users can record in-game videos and share right in Game Space 2.1. Touch-sensitive shoulder triggers provide additional hardware buttons without the need for a gamepad accessory. Users can configure and custom-map these buttons to suit their game of choice. Users can also customize RGB lighting with several effects and over 16.8 million colors with Red Magic’s light effects editor. It’s also a flagship daily driver. Running stock Android and free from bloatware and overbearing skins, it also features the elite Sony IMX586 sensor in its rear 48MP camera, with 8K recording capabilities. A 16MP front camera is ideal for live streaming, video chatting, and more. Pricing and Availability China: Price: ¥2999 (8G+128GB) or ¥3799 (12G+256GB)

Availability: September 9th, 2019 Global: Price: TBD

Colors availability: TBC

Availability: October, 2019

