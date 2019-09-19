At Google for India 2019 today, the company announced an Assistant phone line for the country and the Google Pay Spot platform. Meanwhile, more Indian languages are coming to Google products, while an Assistant interpreter mode for Android was detailed.

Google support for more Indian languages

Google Discover launched last year in India and the article feed will soon support Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, and Malayalam, with Oriya, Urdu, and Punjabi following soon. Meanwhile, Google Lens is adding Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

Assistant interpreter mode

Google Assistant’s interpreter mode launched earlier this year for Google Home and Smart Displays. In the “coming months,” it will also be available on Android and Android Go. This Assistant feature will “help translate from one language to another,” and sounds similar to the existing Conversation mode in Google Translate.

Google Station

Google has already expanded its Wi-Fi hotspot program beyond rail stations to “thousands of public buildings and spaces around the country.” Google Station is now coming to more places that have lacked connectivity:

And today we’re announcing the next step: a partnership with BSNL to bring high-speed public WiFi to villages in Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra — places that haven’t had a WiFi connection before.

Google Research India

The last announcement today at Google for India 2019 was an AI lab in Bangalore that will “tackle big challenges.” Google Research India will have two goals:

Advancing fundamental computer science and AI research by building a strong team and partnering with the research community across the country. Applying this research to tackle big problems in fields like healthcare, agriculture, and education while also using it to make.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: