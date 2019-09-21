Instead of introducing new boxes right away, the Google Nest rebrand has been rolling out to retail packaging via stickers. After the Nest Hub and Hello, these markers are now appearing on Nest Cams and Thermostats.

Last month, we spotted stickers announcing the Google Nest rebrand unveiled at I/O 2019 on Nest Hello retail boxes. It came shortly after we spotted the old ‘Nest’ logo replaced on the smart video doorbell by the ‘G’ at the Google Store.

A trip to a local Best Buy this weekend reveals that new Google Nest product signage is replacing older ones that feature the clever lowercase ‘n’ and connected letters wordmark. We again see the updated Nest Hello with just the ‘G’ mark. That logo is in the top-left corner, though we’ve yet to see it on an actual Hello or even floor demo unit.

Meanwhile, we just spotted the gray “Nest is now Google Nest. Welcome to the helpful home. g.co/nest” stickers on the Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Cam, Nest Cam IQ Indoor, and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor.

The presence of stickers on the Dropcam-era Nest Cams is interesting given rumors that a replacement might be introduced this year. They were affixed to both the single and three-pack.

New connected home products arriving next month at Made by Google 2019 should feature brand new packaging, just like the Nest Hub Max. It’s unknown when Google will rebrand existing product packaging for the regular Hub, which presumably has a long lifespan ahead of it. For devices like the Google Home, it makes sense for the company to just wait for new products.

More about Google Nest:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: