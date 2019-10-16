Google’s Pixel 4 just launched yesterday, but the phone won’t actually ship to customers for about a week. Today, though, Google is sending invites to a “special Pixel event” to some customers.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

These event invites are being received over email by some of Google’s “biggest fans,” presumably those who purchased multiple generations of Pixel on the same account. I’ve purchased all five Pixel devices through the Google Store, so I guess I can be considered a part of that group.

The email explains that Google is hosting this Pixel event at its HQ in Mountain View, California on October 21st. It’s a little strange that Google is giving such limited warning for the event, but those invited need to confirm their attendance before October 17th.

The Pixel event goes from 9 am to 2 pm and Google mentions both breakfast and lunch as a part of the event. The invitation also explains that those who attend will be able to “experience the Pixel 4” and also meet the team that helped create it.

There’s also a mention that this group attending the event will “help impact our next generation of products,” so it seems like the Pixel team will be looking for feedback from long-time customers.

You’re exclusively invited to a special Pixel event. Experience the new Pixel 4, meet the people behind it, and help impact our next generation of products.

Right now, we’re not sure what else will be going on at this Google Pixel event. If you got the same invitation today, drop a comment and let us know if you’ll be attending!

Hands-on with Made by Google 2019:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: