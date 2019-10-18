Pixel 4 won’t support RCS messaging on Verizon or T-Mobile at launch

- Oct. 18th 2019 6:10 am PT

The rollout of RCS messaging has been an absolute mess – to the point where Google is actually taking things over from carriers. Now, there’s more bad news. Google’s Pixel 4 won’t support RCS on Verizon or T-Mobile when it launches next week.

So far, Verizon and T-Mobile have been some of the bigger proponents of RCS in the United States, but even their rollouts have been incredibly limited. Verizon, for example, only supports the Pixel 3 and the Galaxy S9. Unfortunately, Verizon won’t be extending that support to Pixel 4.

Confirmed on Twitter this week, Verizon mentions that the Pixel 4 won’t support RCS on the carrier at launch. That’s a bit strange considering the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both supported the standard. Still, it does seem likely that Verizon will support the Pixel 4 over time.

Beyond Verizon, Pixel 4 won’t have RCS support on T-Mobile either. Another tweet from this week comes from T-Mobile and says that the “new” Pixels won’t have RCS support on the carrier. This comes as less of a surprise as T-Mobile also didn’t support RCS on the Pixel 3 or 3a which launched on the carrier earlier this year.

Needless to say, Google’s RCS rollout cannot come to the US soon enough.

