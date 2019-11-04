In recent years, Google has strived to make its products work better internationally. Google News for Android and iOS now supports bilingual feeds to show stories for up to two “languages & regions of interest.”

Today, more than 60% of people around the world speak and consume news across two or more languages. Finding articles in these languages can be challenging, since it requires you to search for topics across various apps and websites.

This new capability allows your News feed to be populated with articles from an additional language, as well as what the app calls “region of interest.” This is touted as allowing you to “learn more about a culture or to catch up on what’s going on elsewhere.”

For example, this means you can stay up to date on the news in English and Hindi at the same time, and enjoy articles from local news outlets in both languages alongside one another. You’ll be able to connect with any of your favorite publishers and topics from anywhere around the world.

The new language will benefit from your “previous personalization preferences,” so all content surfaced should be relevant for you.

Bilingual feed support is already rolled out to Google News for Android and iOS in 141 countries and 41 language options. Start by tapping your profile image in the upper-right corner > Settings > Languages & regions of interest > Add a language and region. One pairing can be set as the “primary” in order to “see more from here.”

More about Google News:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: